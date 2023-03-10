InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.945 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

InterContinental Hotels Group has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect InterContinental Hotels Group to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 146,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,890. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $72.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

Several research firms recently issued reports on IHG. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,200 ($74.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.51) to GBX 4,200 ($50.51) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($74.56) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,450.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Stories

