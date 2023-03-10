Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.46 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $4.92 or 0.00024650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $65.16 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00073794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00054672 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 496,656,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,938,661 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

