Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $52.54

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and traded as low as $49.68. Intertek Group shares last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 4,234 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IKTSY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale started coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,390.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

