Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $228.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.46. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

