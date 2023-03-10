Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Decreased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,668 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 124,802 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $865,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.07. 374,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,905. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

