Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 1,515.6% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMU traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
