Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 1,515.6% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMU traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,224,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

