Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Up 2,592.4% in February

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, an increase of 2,592.4% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $149,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $191,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.12. 10,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,431. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

