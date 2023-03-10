Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.12. 1,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.10. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $98.88 and a 12 month high of $145.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

