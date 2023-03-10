Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Trimmed by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,964. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average is $142.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

