Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) fell 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 3,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Invesque, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties, which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living, and medical office properties.

