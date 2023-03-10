Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 10th (ABBV, AGIO, AIRG, AMED, ASM, ASRT, BCLI, BTG, CHMG, CHMI)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 10th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

WW International (NYSE:WW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

