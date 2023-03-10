Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 10th (ABBV, AGIO, AIRG, AMED, ASM, ASRT, BCLI, BTG, CHMG, CHMI)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 10th:
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Stride (NYSE:LRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
WW International (NYSE:WW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.