Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alector (ALEC)

Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/3/2023 – Alector had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2023 – Alector had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $12.00.
- 3/2/2023 – Alector had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $54.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Alector had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Alector had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2023 – Alector had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Alector Stock Down 13.4 %
NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 308,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,102. The stock has a market cap of $514.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $15.72.
Insider Transactions at Alector
In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,378 shares of company stock valued at $86,345 over the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
