Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alector (ALEC)

3/3/2023 – Alector had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Alector had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $12.00.

3/2/2023 – Alector had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $54.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Alector had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Alector had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Alector had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 308,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,102. The stock has a market cap of $514.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $15.72.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,378 shares of company stock valued at $86,345 over the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alector by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alector during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

