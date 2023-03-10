Iofina (LON:IOF) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iofina (LON:IOF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 37.50 ($0.45) target price on the stock.

Iofina Price Performance

Iofina stock opened at GBX 26.84 ($0.32) on Monday. Iofina has a 12-month low of GBX 17.40 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 33 ($0.40). The stock has a market cap of £51.50 million, a P/E ratio of 916.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.93.

Get Iofina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lance J. Baller acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($18,638.77). 68.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Further Reading

