Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 108.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,868 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 453,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after acquiring an additional 104,913 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at $431,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

