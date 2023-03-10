IPVERSE Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $467.10 Million (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and $8.30 million worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00431321 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,860.16 or 0.29154467 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

