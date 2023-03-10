iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $115.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average is $115.05. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. The business had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $172,679.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,317 shares of company stock worth $1,331,058 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

