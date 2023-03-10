Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating) rose 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 422.89 ($5.09) and last traded at GBX 415 ($4.99). Approximately 1,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 384 ($4.62).

Irish Continental Group Trading Up 8.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 386.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 370.76. The stock has a market cap of £709.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,772.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Irish Continental Group

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

