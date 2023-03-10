Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.09 Per Share

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.09 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Irish Continental Group Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of LON ICGC opened at GBX 415 ($4.99) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £709.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,772.73 and a beta of 1.09. Irish Continental Group has a 12-month low of GBX 262 ($3.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 439.25 ($5.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 386.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 370.76.

About Irish Continental Group

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

