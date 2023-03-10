Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.09 Per Share

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.09 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Irish Continental Group Trading Up 8.1 %
Shares of LON ICGC opened at GBX 415 ($4.99) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £709.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,772.73 and a beta of 1.09. Irish Continental Group has a 12-month low of GBX 262 ($3.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 439.25 ($5.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 386.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 370.76.
About Irish Continental Group
