iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $16,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of STIP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.45. 415,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,897. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59.

