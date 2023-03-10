iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Increased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,782 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 23.2% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $35,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,916,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,847. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $84.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.35.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
