iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Increased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,782 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 23.2% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $35,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,916,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,847. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $84.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.35.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.