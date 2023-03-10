iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Stock Price Up 3.2%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.69 and last traded at $105.36. 24,597,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 19,115,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.07.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.58.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturities of 20 years or more. TLT was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

