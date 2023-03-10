iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the February 13th total of 766,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.66. 9,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,833. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.69. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $71.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after acquiring an additional 185,312 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

