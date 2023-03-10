iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Up 112.7% in February

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 374,400 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the February 13th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,156.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,327. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

