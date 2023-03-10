iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $91,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $394.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.64 and a 200-day moving average of $392.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $294.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.