iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $86.73 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

