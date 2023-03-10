iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $22,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,350,000 after buying an additional 560,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,405,000 after purchasing an additional 417,240 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,844 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,655,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after purchasing an additional 703,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FLOT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,573 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.