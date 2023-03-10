iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755,478 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. 2,279,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,484. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

