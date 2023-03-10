iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 405.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

