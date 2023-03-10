iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.6% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $69.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

