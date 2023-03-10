iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,425 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,807 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.54. The company had a trading volume of 238,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,402. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

