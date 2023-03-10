iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Raised by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.47. The stock had a trading volume of 181,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,523. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.