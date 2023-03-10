iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is German American Bancorp Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 5.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $29,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IWM traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,797,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,938,240. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.15 and its 200-day moving average is $181.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

