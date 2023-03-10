iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.12% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $23,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.19.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

