iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $107.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,893,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,917. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $128.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

