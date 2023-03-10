iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.63

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.63 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 1408110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.58.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $587.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

