Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 2.3 %

Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,458,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,603,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

