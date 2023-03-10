Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

