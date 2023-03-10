Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Itron worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Itron by 11.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Itron by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 22,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 387,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $675,353 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.90 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

