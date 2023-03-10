J. Patrick Galleher Purchases 1,000 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) Director J. Patrick Galleher acquired 1,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $22,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,015.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $87.34 million, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.83. Issuer Direct Co. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $30.25.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.
