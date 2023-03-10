J. Patrick Galleher Purchases 1,000 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) Director J. Patrick Galleher acquired 1,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $22,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,015.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $87.34 million, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.83. Issuer Direct Co. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 36.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Further Reading

