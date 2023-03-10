J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) PT Raised to GBX 270 at Jefferies Financial Group

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 270 ($3.25) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the grocer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.48) to GBX 213 ($2.56) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 248.25 ($2.99).

J Sainsbury Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.11) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 168.70 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 272.20 ($3.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 254.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 221.91.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

