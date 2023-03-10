Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Director Sells $115,731.40 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 2.1 %

JACK stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.83. 299,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,635. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.