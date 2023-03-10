Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 456,729 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 456,729 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $35,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 975.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 135,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 122,556 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 1,062.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after buying an additional 2,245,900 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,435,000 after purchasing an additional 460,363 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,741 shares of company stock valued at $793,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Stock Performance

NYSE CHGG opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Articles

