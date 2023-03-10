Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 171,889 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 171,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,891,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Trane Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Shares of TT opened at $189.08 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

