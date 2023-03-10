Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 167,139 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,139 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $41,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 149,306 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $13,493,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,448 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,372.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $33,332.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,016.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,837 shares of company stock worth $1,910,195 over the last 90 days. 18.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group Stock Down 5.6 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.14, a PEG ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.