Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 638,222 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 1,291.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,222 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Pegasystems worth $22,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 690.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 438.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Insider Activity

Pegasystems Stock Performance

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.84%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

