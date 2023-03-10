Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284,758 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Arrow Electronics worth $24,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $3,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 21.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 232,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 75,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1,012.1% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 175,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 159,673 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

NYSE:ARW opened at $117.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.92. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Stories

