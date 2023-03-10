Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 744,484 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $24,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 39,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 1.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Veradigm by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veradigm by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Veradigm Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus raised Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

