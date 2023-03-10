Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $31.57 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,899 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $31,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

