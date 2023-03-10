Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $31.57 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 541,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,899 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $31,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Fortive by 98.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth $36,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $56,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Down 1.5 %

Fortive stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.