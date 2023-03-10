Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $33.50 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,615 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of DTE Energy worth $33,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $106.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.09.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

